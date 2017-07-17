David Glen Burke

David was born in Russell County, VA on January 19, 1936 to the late William Houston and Mary Helen (Wolfe) Burke.

David retired after 32 years from Kingsport Press to pursue his love of hunting and fishing but his most dear loved was his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, his brother, Dwight Burke, Ray Burke, and Joe Burke; sister, Jean Burke-Wright preceded him death.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ellen Burke of the home; three daughters, Terry Wheelock and husband, Kenny, Kingsport, TN, Tammy Simmons and husband, Thomas, Jonesborough, TN, and Tracy Taylor and fiancé, Daryl, Surgoinsville, TN; three sons, Billy Burke and wife, Sherry, Gate City, VA, Del Burke and wife, Tessie, Nashville, TN and Michael Burke and Jessica Sue, Gate City, VA; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Kent Lee and wife, Patty, Kingsport, TN, and Gaines Burke, Bristol, TN; sisters, Louise Hartsock and husband, Guy, Bassett, VA, and Kilene Nixon, Weber City, VA; along with several nieces, nephews and a lot of very special friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Ray Dockery officiating. Ray Dockery will provide music.

Graveside services will follow the services at Burke Cemetery, Carter’s Valley Rd. James Fleenor, David Renfro, Kenny Wheelock, Adam Fields, Ray Dockery, and Larry Lane will serve as pallbearers.

A special thank you to Uncle Kent and Aunt Patty for never leaving daddy’s side and to Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.

