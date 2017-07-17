Charles (Chuck) Nalley

Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville, TN.

Funeral service will be conducted 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 18, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. David Nixon officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd., Suite 100, Silver Springs, MD 20910

Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com

BROOME FUNERAL HOME, ROGERSVILLE is honored to serve the Nalley family.