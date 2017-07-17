Bruce Baldwin

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Randy Perciful officiating.

A military graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery with the American Legion Hammond Post 3/265 conducting the rites. Pallbearers will be John Puckett, Roy Baker, Matthew Oliver, Jason Baldwin, Steven Baldwin and Donnie G. Baldwin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com .

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Baldwin family.