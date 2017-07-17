She was born July 30, 1929 in Rose Hill, Virginia to the late Charles Robinette and the late Sarah Gibson Robinette. She married the love of her life, AJ Morgan who preceded her in death after 66 years of marriage. Betty is also preceded in death by her grandson: Michael McCann; brother: Tom Robinette; sister: Fern Lane. In 1947, when Betty was 18 years old, she moved to Kingsport and began a 37 year career at Eastman Chemical Company. She was an advocate for Woman’s Rights and equal pay for women, in 1968 she was the first woman employee to ever receive the Suggestion Bonus. She and her late husband, AJ, bowled in many area leagues, mostly at Warpath Lanes and across the country, and donated many of the hundreds of trophies to Disabled Children To Win. Family meant everything to Betty. She took great pride in her home and yard. She always tended a garden and planted pretty flowers. She was a member of Reservoir Baptist Church.

Betty leaves behind to mourn her passing her daughter Donna Morgan and partner Lesa Owens of Kingsport; son Tony Morgan and wife Teresa of Johnson City; three brothers: Robert Robinette of Garden City, Michigan, Burl Robinette and wife Gladys of Blountville, Jerry Robinette and wife Phyllis of Blountville; two sisters: Ella Ruth Wright of Hickory, North Carolina and Peggy Trent of Rose Hill, Virginia; eight grandchildren: Kimberly Miller and boyfriend Christopher Couch of Kingsport, Jason Todd Morgan and wife Savanna of Kingsport, Jessica Morgan Light and husband Josh of Kingsport, Jennifer Denise Gray of Kingsport, Cody Howard, Harley Howard, Ashely Smith and Chasidy Howard all of Johnson City; six great grandchildren: Damion McCann, Alysse McCann, Emma McCann, Matthew Miller, Jayden Morgan and Baby Boy Miller; Sister-in-law Georgia Robinette of Cleveland, Ohio; and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Family and Friends.

A funeral service to commemorate the life of Betty Morgan will be conducted on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 2:30PM in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Driver officiating. She will be laid to rest at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Good Shepherd with Damion McCann, Cody Howard, Steven Privett, Jason Morgan and Christopher Couch serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 19, 20174 from 1:30PM until the funeral hour at 2:30PM at the funeral home.

