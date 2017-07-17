Alleda Pearl Bishop

Alleda was born on September 16, 1949 in Sullivan County, TN to the late Carl Sanders and the late Audrey Hensley Sanders. On November 5, 1966 Alleda married the love of her life, Mr. Reece “Bud” Bishop, and after 50 years of a beautiful life together he preceded her in death on June 25, 2017.

Alleda worked several years as a caregiver and housekeeper for Brookhaven Nursing Home doing what she enjoyed doing most; taking care of others. Alleda enjoyed spending time with her family and taking care of them. She had a servant’s heart and she will truly be missed.

Alleda was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, “Bud”; daughter, Sharon Gail Bishop; two sisters; one brother; and one brother-in-law. Alleda is survived by two daughters, Karen Rollins and husband Nathaniel, and Pamela Bishop; son, Tony Bishop and wife Wainetta; two brothers, Ronnie Sanders, and Paul Sanders; one sister, Debra Roberts; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and several other loving family members.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, immediately following the visitation, in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Brother Will Shewey officiating. Graveside services will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Prayer. Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be made at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the family.