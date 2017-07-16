Vester Kenneth (Cub) Coffey

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Wayne Morelock and Clarence Bear officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at Globe Baptist Church Cemetery in North Carolina with David Gragg officiating.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Jon Cox, Matthew Hartley, Dwight Ingram, Lowell Shaw, Elmer Fletcher (Moe), Tom Salyers, Richard Bourn, Marvin Bernard, Henry Lawson, and brothers-in-law.