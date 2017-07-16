Sarah Edith Winston

She was saved at Durhams Chapel, Mabe, VA at an early age. Edith was married to her childhood sweetheart, Elmo, for 70 years. She retired from Parks Belk as a seamstress.

She was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir and the Deposit Crew until her health declined. She was a member of Eastern Star Ch. 116-Gate City, VA; Worthy Matron, and Grand Representative of TN, O.E.S. in VA, Assistant Lecturer in VA, and Lady Shriner. She was a Kentucky Colonel several years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Caudill Jarvis and Alverda Stallard Mullins; siblings, Rev. Otis Mullins, Ruth Taylor, James Wolford Mullins, Zelma Quillen, Mattie Mullins, and Billie Mullins.

She is survived by her husband, Elmo Winston; sons, Larry Winston (Mary), and Tony Winston (Lucy Penley); grandchildren, special grandson, Larry Winston (Patricia), Tahnee Godsey (Josh), Wendi Wagers (Brandon Dorton) and Sarah Arnold (Joey); great-grandchildren, Tyler Winston, Austin Godsey, Bella Godsey, and Maddie Wagers, brother, Jake Mullins, Clinchport, VA; sister, Ott Winston (Odell), OH; along with a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her special dog, Princess.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2017at Higher Ground Baptist church. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Higher Ground Baptist Church with Dr. Ronnie Owens and Rev. Joe Hill officiating. Higher Ground Choir will provide music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

We would like to thank Lucy Penley for her friendship, love, and care of Edith. We would also like to thank Dr. Dianna Nunley and Mountain States Health Alliance Hospice, especially Greg, for the care that was provided.

