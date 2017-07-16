Katherine Harris Reed

Kathy was born in Kingsport on March 21, 1953, and graduated from Dobyns- Bennett High School in 1971. She attended the University of Tennessee prior to marrying Michael Reed, also of Kingsport, in 1973. They lived in Memphis, Tennessee, in Eagan, Minnesota, and in Danville, Illnois, prior to moving to Clearfield, Pennsylvania, where Dr. Reed worked as a pathologist for twenty years. Following his retirement, they returned to Kingsport, residing at The Ledges for the past thirteen years.

Everyone who knew Kathy loved her and admired her for her kindness, her beautiful smile, and her positive outlook in the face of her long illness. One of her nieces said it best: “Kathy was without a doubt one of the most loving, sweet, and non-judgmental people I have ever met. I feel very lucky to have had her in my life, and we will miss her bright light tremendously.”

Kathy was a member of the First Broad Street United Methodist Church.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Helen Harris and her parents-in-law, Dr. John Shelton Reed and Alice Reed.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Dr. Michael Reed; her sister, Connie McQueen; her brothers, Eddie Harris and his wife Silvia, and David Harris and his wife Sarah; her brothers-in-law, John Reed, Bill Reed, and Greg Shaw; her sisters-in-law Jane Shaw, Lisa Alther, and Dale Reed; and her many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins, whom she loved so much and whose activities she always followed with great interest.

Kathy cherished her friends from childhood, Jan Asher, Janet Tate, Bobbi Maltsberger and Brenda Mills, and her Arizona friends Linda and Ray Wicoff . Kathy enjoyed playing bridge. She, as well as her visitors, took special pleasure in her lively little dog Sadie, who also survives her.

At Kathy’s request there will be no service. Her ashes will be interred in the Reed family plot at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to bestfreinds.org or to the charity of one’s choice.

The care of Katherine Harris Reed and her family has been entrusted to staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

“Say not in grief that she is no more

But say in thankfulness that she was.

A death is not the extinguishing of a light,

But the putting out of the lamp

Because the dawn has come.”

--- Tagore