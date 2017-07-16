John H Brickey, Sr, (Big John)

He learned early in life that you needed to work to have the things you need. He followed this outlook for the rest of his life and taught his children to do the same. He was a graduate (1937) of Dungannon High School.

John got his first job with a company setting power poles when electricity first came through Scott Co. After that, he was self employed for the rest of his life, doing the things he loved: farming and livestock trading. He also operated a saw mill over a period of several years. He was proud of the fact that he made a living working for himself. John also served the community as a member of the Board of Directors of the Scott Co Telephone Cooperative for 20+ years working to improve telephone service to the citizens of Scott Co. John also was a member of the Scott Co School Board and was instrumental in securing new school buildings in Fort Blackmore and Twin Springs.

He enjoyed the simple things in life, family, friends, his mountain cabin and hunting trips out west. He had compassion for the less fortunate and tried to help all those who were in need.

John was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, one brother and two special friends: Ezra Lawson and Elmer Kinkead. He is survived by sons John H Brickey Jr and wife Shirley of Fort Blackmore, William P Brickey and wife Joann of Gray and Phil Brickey and wife of Weber City, six grandchildren, one step-great grandson and several nieces and nephews. Two other special friends that John also thought of as family: Danny Anderson who helped him any way he could and anytime he was needed and Cecil Mann who has been a lifelong and caring friend. John and Cecil had a special and lasting friendship that few people are blessed to have.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, July 17th in the Chapel of Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. The funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM with the Rev. Jackie Strickler McGowen, officiating. Friends may also call anytime at the home of John Brickey Jr in Fort Blackmore.

Graveside service will be on Tuesday July 18th beginning at 10:00 am at the Brickey Family Cemetery, River Bluff Rd, Ft Blackmore VA. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery prior to the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Gary Michaels and the staff of Clinch River Health Services, Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center Nurses on floor A4, Staff of NHC Rehab Kingsport, TN and the staff of Home Nursing Company, Inc. A special “Thank You” to Roger (John Brown) and Margaret Summey for all their help over these many years(50 +) and especially during the last days of John’s illness and Ralph Darnell, who has helped our family any time he was asked. Also to Brenda Salling who was a care-giver to John during his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fort Blackmore UMC, 114 Crawdad Dr, Ft Blackmore, VA 24250.

