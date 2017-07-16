Jack Combs

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 17, 2017 in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Steve Collins and Rev. Walter Taylor officiating. Thomas Hillman will give a Eulogy. The Meade Family and Kelli and Chris Powers will provide music.

Burial will follow at Nickelsville Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA. Alan Hammonds, Edward Sluss, Jason Sluss, Wesley Davidson, Wendell Davidson and Greg Robinson will serve as pallbearers. Darrell Doughtery, Kenneth Sluss, Grover Kegley, Thomas Hillman, Chris Powers, James Powers, Jeff “Cotton” Castle, Sammy Parks and Mack Kilgore will serve as honorary pallbearers.

An online guest register is available for the Combs family at www.gatecityfunerals.com .

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Jack Edward Combs.

