He was a lifelong resident of Scott County. Bruce was in business in Scott County for over 50 years. He was drafted into the Army on March 6, 1951 serving in Germany 2 years and then in the Reserves for 8 years. He worked at Foot Mineral for 18 years in all departments of the plant. He was a Lab Helper, Filter Operator, First Class Mechanic, Miner, First Class Electrician and President of United Cement, Lime and Gypsum Workers International Union #373 until the plant closed. He then went to work at the Kingsport Glass Plant for 8 years as First Class Electrician. Before he went into the service, he worked for James Cornett and helped build the Taylor Theater, church and several other buildings in Gate City before building the Brick Souvenir Shop at Natural Tunnel when it was owned by 9 individuals and listed as the 8th Wonder of the World. God gave him the ability to read maps and diagrams with only a high school education. He always said “If anything breaks, with a diagram, I can fix it”. He had a dealership in Westinghouse Appliances, RCA Television and Electronics.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orbin and Ida Baldwin; a son, David Bruce Baldwin; a grandson, Timothy David Baldwin; 1 brother; 5 sisters; several nieces, nephews and many friends.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dollie Jenkins Baldwin; sons, Anthony Steven Baldwin and Donnie Gene Baldwin; daughter, Elizabeth Diane Burns; 4 grandchildren, Robin Nichole Stivers, Rebecca Loraine Oliver, Jason Anthony Baldwin and Dellia Rosalie Baldwin King; 6 great-grandchildren, Lila Ann, Jenna Marie, Christopher David, Colton James, Tanner Mason and Aiden James

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Randy Perciful officiating.

A military graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery with the American Legion Hammond Post 3/265 conducting the rites. Pallbearers will be John Puckett, Roy Baker, Matthew Oliver, Jason Baldwin, Steven Baldwin and Donnie G. Baldwin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Baldwin family.