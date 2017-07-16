Beatrice “Bee” Taylor Seymour

Bea was setting feet on the ground that year too but in Hawkins County. This angel opened her eyes on March 1st, 1969, and after an extended illness departed this third rock from the sun on Friday, July 14, 2017. This sweet, compassionate, and pretty lady graduated from Cherokee High School and was manager of Burger King for 20 years.

She leaves behind 5 brothers, Jim Taylor and wife Kay, Billy Taylor and wife Diane, Larry Taylor and wife Debbie, Don Taylor and wife Rebecca of North Carolina, and her “special” brother Mike Taylor and wife Karen all of Rogersville; sisters Maggie “Tweetie” Conti and Mate Roger Conti of Rogersville and Mary Ruth Perry and husband March of Montgomery, Alabama; last but not least her loving husband of 8 years Randy Seymour; various nieces, nephews, and grandchildren will miss her sweet smile; step-daughter Holly Grubbs and husband John; step-son Shawn Seymour and wife Pam; her special niece that she adores so much, Kaitlyn Taylor.

Due to the wishes of Bea, she asks that the cremation be private. Bea also would like you to sign the back of your driver’s license declaring as an organ donor. So many people like her could use your help.

Bea was comforted by so many professions- physicians like Dr. Te of Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, Lauren Pierce and staff at Holston Valley Hospital, the entire teams at the numerous emergency rooms, especially Holston Valley, and finally her physician and aide Dr. Amanda Dove and Rochelle Holtsclaw and the people at the University of Kentucky Transplant Team.

In lieu of flowers Randy and Bea would like to ask you to contribute to the cost of the funeral.

Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville is serving the Seymour family.