Vester Kenneth (Cub) Coffey

He was born in North Carolina and lived in Kingsport since 1946. He was a graduate of Sullivan High School, class of ’61. He worked at Blue Bell in Lenior and later at Kent Coffey Furniture. In 1967 he returned to work at Eastman until retiring in 1997 and continued to work as an LSE until December 2016.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 ½ years, Shirley Mae Gragg Coffey; fathers, Paul P. Cox and Earley Coffey.

He is survived by his children, Julia Roop and husband Eddie of Richmond, VA, Dewayne Coffey and Cindy Coffey of Huntsville, AL, Keith Coffey of Kingsport, and Joel Coffey and wife Annette of Jonesborough; two grandchildren, Dakota Francis and Seth Coffey; mother, Margie Cox of Kingsport; brothers, Russell Coffey of Kingsport, Jerry Cox of Mt. Carmel, Eddie Cox of Kingsport; several brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Wayne Morelock and Clarence Bear officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at Globe Baptist Church Cemetery in North Carolina with David Gragg officiating.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Jon Cox, Matthew Hartley, Dwight Ingram, Lowell Shaw, Elmer Fletcher (Moe), Tom Salyers, Richard Bourn, Marvin Bernard, Henry Lawson, and brothers-in-law.