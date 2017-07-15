Jack Combs

Jack was born in Russell County, VA on April 1, 1929.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Estelle Wampler Combs, his wife of 58 years Juanita Salyer Combs, brothers, Eugene Combs, Joe Combs, son-in-law, Ben Sluss, foster son, Buren (BoBo) Sexton and his friend, Lincoln Powers (that was like brother to him).

He was a member of Sabra Chapel Church. Jack was employed by Holston Defense for a short time, but pursued farming as a full time career. He was loved by everyone, but especially the children who rode his bus. For 52 years he drove a school bus for Scott County School System and would bring candy and chewing gum to “his” kids as they got on the bus. Pa Jack was a special man and enjoyed spoiling them. He also provided transportation to many sporting events for Dungannon High School and later for Twin Springs High School. He was also a custodian at Nickelsville Elementary, he was a diligent worker, always making sure the faculty and staff had a clean and warm school.

Jack leaves us with many memories that we will forever treasure. He never met a stranger, and befriended many people.

He had a great love for all of his grandchildren, having a special bond with great grandsons, Justin Reed, Clay Hammonds; great granddaughter, Mackenzie Porter, and great great granddaughter, Ivy Wilis.

He is survived by his daughters, Frieda Sluss, Dungannon, VA, Frances Davidson and husband, John, Dungannon, VA, Jackie Salyers and husband, Mac, Nickelsville, VA, Myra Hammonds, who was his caregiver for many years, and who he called his “Baby Girl” and husband, Lowell, Nickelsville, VA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Charlene and Claude Burke, Ann and Larry Vicars, Freddie Salyer, Myron and Betty Salyer; brother, Paul Combs, Weber City, VA; 10 grandchildren, Edward and Kim Sluss, Sherry and Greg Robinson, Jason And Darcy Sluss, Jacqueline and Brian Hostettler, Kim and Dave Inbody, Machetta and Steve Porter, Wesley and Heather Davidson, Wendell and Cassie Davidson, Stephanie and Gerald Reed, Alan and Laura Hammonds; 17 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, a host of friends and a special friend, Janie Blevins.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Sunday, July 16, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home and other times at the residence of his grandson, Alan Hammonds. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 17, 2017 in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Steve Collins and Rev. Walter Taylor officiating. Thomas Hillman will give a Eulogy. The Meade Family and Kelli and Chris Powers will provide music.

Burial will follow at Nickelsville Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA. Alan Hammonds, Edward Sluss, Jason Sluss, Wesley Davidson, Wendell Davidson and Greg Robinson will serve as pallbearers. Darrell Doughtery, Kenneth Sluss, Grover Kegley, Thomas Hillman, Chris Powers, James Powers, Jeff “Cotton” Castle, Sammy Parks and Mack Kilgore will serve as honorary pallbearers.

The Family would like to thank Dr. DeMotts and staff, the Regional Cancer Center, Indian Path 4th floor medical staff, Dr. Campbell and Dr. Gorospe, Mountain Empire Older Citizens (Patricia Dougherty); along with everyone who has been a friend to our Daddy. Thank you for all the support and prayers for the family.

Jack was known for saying “keep looking up, and remember me when you pray, and God bless you”.

