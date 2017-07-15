J’Reever (Judy) Elizabeth Tolbert

She is preceded in death by her husband, John L. Tolbert, Sr., her parents, Luther and Louisa Shoop, and 5 siblings.

She is survived by one son, John L. Tolbert, Jr., (Janice), Hixson, TN; two grandchildren, Johna Kinlaw, Fayetteville, NC; and Rachel Heaton, Johnson City, TN, and two great grandchildren, Cameron Kinlaw and Meredith Kinlaw, Fayetteville, NC and several nieces and nephews.

She was a member of Waverly Road Presbyterian Church, Kingsport, TN, and a member of the Shepherds at the church.

She will be interred beside her husband at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Kingsport with a graveside service at 2:00 pm Monday, July 17, 2017. In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials may be made to the Waverly Road Presbyterian Church Pantry.

We wish to thank Avalon Hospice for their loving care, as well as the staff of Elmcroft Shallowford.

Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services; 4506 Hixson Pike. 423-531-3975