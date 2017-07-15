Danny Robert Galloway

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Carol (Pullin) Galloway; his son, Nathan Galloway; his daughter, Danielle Galloway; and a countless amount of other family and friends.

Born and raised in Wise County, Virginia, the son of Melvin and Thelma Galloway, Danny was brought up in a loving household with five other siblings; Judy, Melvin, Theresa, Michael and Dennis. He thrived in his high school years, his “Glory Days” ofplaying Powell Valley football and impersonating a KISS band member at pep rallies. After graduating in 1977, he joined the Navy and served his country for 5 years with an Honorable Discharge in December 1982.

Danny had the opportunity to utilize his Navy experience and moved to the Colonial Beach area to work at Naval Surface Warfare Center as a System Maintenance Engineer. It was there that he met Carol, and they married in 1988.

After Nathan and Danielle were born, he began to contribute to the town as a little league baseball and recreational football coach. His passion for sports was passed down to his children, and he loved watching them participate in numerous sports throughout their years in the Drifter family.

Danny enjoyed the simple things in life- spending time with his family and friends in his backyard and just making people laugh. He had a unique humor that touched everyone he crossed paths with. His contagious and fun loving spirit will be missed by all.

A funeral service will be held at Round Hill Baptist Church on 7/17/2017 at 2:00 PM EST with Rev. Ted James officiating. The family will host a reception at High Tides Restaurant, Colonial Beach, following the service. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com