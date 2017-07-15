Charles (Chuck) Nalley

Chuck was a decorated Marine. He served with the Delta 1st Bat. 5th Marines from 1965-1968, serving in Vietnam for 18 months. Upon returning from Vietnam Chuck became an owner/operator truck driver for 40 years. In Chuck's retirement he became an expert woodworker, loved to fish and was proud to tend to his version of "Green Acres". Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Francis Nalley and brother, Tom Nalley.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Holcombe Nalley of Rome, GA; children, Roberta Nalley and Richard Nalley both of Owosso, MI; several grandchildren; mother, Vivian Nalley; sister, Susan Nalley both of Rogersville; ,TN; brother, Jack Nalley of Austin, TX; three step-children, Kelly Savage of Cumming, GA, Rebecca Savage of Rome, GA, and Ken Savage of Orlando, FL; two nieces, Jackie Nalley of St. Lucie, FL and Kate Gochenauer of Delray Beach, FL; he also leaves behind his beloved dogs, Peterbuilt (Petey) and Gracie (his Princess).

Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville, TN.

Funeral service will be conducted 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 18, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. David Nixon officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd., Suite 100, Silver Springs, MD 20910

Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com

BROOME FUNERAL HOME, ROGERSVILLE is honored to serve the Nalley family.