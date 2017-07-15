Betty Jean Cloud Fincher

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty’s name may be sent to Kingsport Community Church or the charity of your choice.

The Family will have visitation from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Monday 7/17/17 at East Tennessee Funeral Home

2630 Highway 75 Blountville, TN., with Funeral services at 7:00pm in the Funeral Home Chapel. A Reception and a Celebration of Her Life will follow with Family and Friends. Entombment will be 2:00pm on Tuesday at East Tennessee Funeral Home Mausoleum.

Honorary Pallbearers: Robert Cloud II, Danny Cloud, Johnny Cloud, David Cloud and Bill McCormick.