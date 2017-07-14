Phyllis Jewell Gilly

She was a member of Powell Valley Presbyterian Church for 43 years, serving as treasurer for 20 years. She had also been a social worker for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Wade Gilly; her parents, Esley Sizemore and Veda Poteet; her step-mother, Anna Mae Sizemore and several brothers and sisters.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Russell W. “Rusty” Gilly, Jr., Anthony Robin Gilly (Sonia) and Melody Gilly Farris (Todd) all of Big Stone Gap, VA; her grandchildren, Jeremy Wade Gilly, Aaron Christopher Gilly and Hannah Brooke Gilly; her great-grandchild, Karlee Allyson Gilly and her sister, Shirley Watts of Big Stone Gap, VA.

The family will receive friends on July 15, 2017 from 5:00-7:00pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W., Big Stone Gap, VA. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 7:00 pm with Rev. Tony Palubicki officiating. Special music will be provided by Diana Bloomer and Hannah Gilly.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 2:00pm in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 1:30pm to travel in procession to the cemetery.

