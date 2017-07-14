Funeral services will be provided by Gate City Funeral Home on Saturday, July 15, 2017. They will receive family and friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with funeral services held at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Jimmy Hammonds officiating.

The burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, July 16, 2017 at Meredith Cemetery, Jasper, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

An online guest register is available for the McNew family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Nannie Jane “Janie” McNew.