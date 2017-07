She is survived by her daughter, Susie Crawford; two grandchildren, Diana Keffer and husband Butch, and Carl Crawford and wife Amy; two great-grandchildren, Justin Keffer, Kristen Skidmore and husband Morgan; and two great-great grand-children, Hailey and Hayden Skidmore.

Services will be private.

