Laure Elizabeth Smith DiDomenico

A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Brother Rodney Wilson will officiate.

Laure is survived by her loving husband, Joseph J. DiDomenico Jr; mother, Anne Laure Johnson Smith; father, Joseph Vaden Smith; children, Joseph, Isabella, Preston, Emma and Derek DiDomenico all of Murfreesboro; brother, Dr. J. Andrew Smith and his wife Heather of Wilmington, NC; sisters, Jennifer Vaden Barth and her husband Bob of Los Angeles, CA and Allison Smith Parrott and her husband Jeff of Dalton, GA; brother-in-law, James Andrew DiDomenico and his wife Heather of Nolensville, TN; sister-in-law, Teresa Lynn Parker and her husband Jack of Murfreesboro; father-in-law, Joseph DiDomenico Sr. of Tampa, FL; mother-in-law, Diane McElroy and her husband Phillip of Smyrna, TN; along with many nieces and nephews.

A native of Kingsport, Laure earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Middle Tennessee State University. She was a beloved music educator at Smyrna Middle School, where she was named Teacher of the Year in 2016, and where she was choral director. She had also worked as a band director and was herself an accomplished musician.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests memorials be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

