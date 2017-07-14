Ira Jackson Babb, Jr.

Ira is survived by his wife, Barbara Babb; his father, Ira Babb, Sr.; mother, Patricia Thompson and step-dad Gabe Thompson;

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport.

A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Billy Hensley officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at Babb Cemetery in Clinchport, VA. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:55 a.m. Pallbearers will be Danny Pendergrass, Tyler Pendergrass, James Greer, Brent Blye, Pacer O’Neil and Jeff Hensley .

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Babb family.