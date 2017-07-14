Henry "Sy" Williams of Nashville, AR died unexpectedly on July 4, 2017, at the age of 70. Born June 26, 1947 to Ola Marie (Devault) and George (Babe) Williams, Hank was the youngest of 6 siblings in Lee County, Virginia. Following high school, Hank served a tour of duty in Vietnam with the US Army in 1966-67, reaching the rank of Sergeant.

Following his military service, Hank relocated to Indiana for employment at General Motors (Delco Remy Division) in Anderson, Indiana. Hank joined various fishing clubs in Indiana and made friends in the many Delco Remy plants where he worked. During the decline of the auto industry in the 1980’s, Hank transferred to another G.M. facility in Shreveport, Louisiana, ultimately becoming a Benefit Representative for the local United Auto Workers union. Upon arriving in Shreveport, Hank immediately fell in love with nearby Toledo Bend Lake and quickly developed another large group of friends with whom he spent his time fishing and hunting. During his time in Louisiana, Hank became a competitive fisherman and professional fishing guide. After his retirement from General Motors Hank relocated to Arkansas where he continued to fish in professional tournaments and was a representative of Shimano, Inc., a maker of fishing tackle. Hank continued to win tournaments and became well known throughout the American fishing industry, going on to be named 2007 Angler of the Year on the Futrell Marine Tournament Trail. During his lifetime, hundreds of people have fished with or competed against Hank on dozens of lakes in America.

Throughout his life Hank preferred to be in the natural world amongst wildlife. Over the years, Hank spent countless quiet hours fishing with friends on lakes around the country and hunting on wooded lands in his native Virginia and beloved Arkansas. These hours were surely among the happiest and most satisfying times of his life. Hank had an outgoing, boisterous personality and he made new acquaintances everywhere he went. While Hank was known to be opinionated and strong-willed, those who knew him well will also remember him as a generous soul with a soft spot for small children. Quick to make a joke and tell a funny story, Hank was at home anywhere people were unpretentious and the fishing was good.

Hank is survived by family and friends across the country: his wife Debby Williams of Arkansas, his daughter Rebecca (Becky) Williams of Indiana, his sister Charlotte (Williams) Lay of Virginia, his brother Bill Williams of Ohio, his special sister-in-law Judy Williams of Virginia, his many nieces and nephews and their children.

Hank was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Myrna (Williams) Dean of Ohio, his bother White Williams of Virginia, and his recently departed brother Reed Williams with whom he hunted and fished throughout his life.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department in Nashville, Arkansas.

To view the obituary please visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com This obituary is a courtesy of Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap, VA.