The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 am Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Bloomingdale Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 11:00 am with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating.

A Graveside and Committal Service will follow at the American Legion Cemetery, Big Stone Gap, VA. Deacons of Bloomingdale Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Doris’ honor be made to the Children’s Ministry of Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3220 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.

The care of Doris B. Shelby and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.