Billy Bruce Mills

Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Saturday, July 15, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Don Davis and Rev. Dannie Bell officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 211 Mt. Zion Church Rd., Rogersville, TN 37857

Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome,com

BROOME FUNERAL HOME, Rogersville is honored to serve the Mills family.