Betty Jean Cloud Fincher

A native of Kingsport, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Hattie Cloud. She was preceded by her husband; Kenneth E. Fincher, Brother; Ray P. Cloud, Brother – in -law; Robert Paul Cloud and Sister-in-law; Elaine Cloud.

Betty is survived by Daughters; Tracie Jean Fincher and Terri Fincher McCormick, Son-in-law; Bill McCormick, Betty’s precious granddaughter; Chelsea Lynn McCormick, her buddy and pride and joy, Brother; Roy (Moe) Cloud, Sister-in-law; Mary (Tip) Cloud, Godson and Nephew; Robert Paul Cloud II and wife Lisa Cloud, Nephews; Danny Cloud, Johnny Cloud and wife Ginger, David Cloud and wife Cindy, Several Grand-Nieces and a Grand-Nephew.

Betty was a 1946 graduate of Dobyns- Bennett High School. She enjoyed keeping in touch with her school friends and helping plan their 1946 class reunions. In 1991, she assisted “Doe” Hood in creating the 1946 D-B Newsletter, which later became the D-Ber Newsletter for all D-B alumni. She served on the first D-B Alumni Association Board, representing the classes of the 1940’s.

Betty has always been active in church, since her early childhood and youth at First Methodist Church.(on Church Circle) She served as president of the Kingsport Methodist Sub-District and also president of the Kingsport Christian Youth Association. She was delegate from Kingsport at the 1947 Methodist National Youth Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. Later, after her marriage, she was active at Kendrick’s Creek Methodist Church. For the past 40 years, she was an active member of Kingsport Community Church. She was a member of the Reflector’s Sunday School class, served on the Stewardship Committee, helped with Bible school and visited shut-ins. She was presented the Women of the Church of God Life Membership for her services.

Betty’s family was always her first priority. She was a caregiver for several members of her family throughout the years. She loved having family get- togethers at her and Ken’s home, especially on the 4th of July and Christmas eve. Betty said that she was a domestic engineer.

She was an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and was elected TN girl of the year at their 1957 state convention. Betty was employeed by J. Fred Johnson Department Store, Citizen Supply Corporation, Mead Paper and ASG Glass.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Preston Place and Amedysis Hospice (especially Larry, Katie & Connie) for their excellent care of Betty. She loved her time at Preston Place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty’s name may be sent to Kingsport Community Church or the charity of your choice.

The Family will have visitation from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Monday 7/17/17 at East Tennessee Funeral Home

2630 Highway 75 Blountville, TN., with Funeral services at 7:00pm in the Funeral Home Chapel. A Reception and a Celebration of Her Life will follow with Family and Friends. Entombment will be 2:00pm on Tuesday at East Tennessee Funeral Home Mausoleum.

Honorary Pallbearers: Robert Cloud II, Danny Cloud, Johnny Cloud, David Cloud and Bill McCormick.