She was born February 4, 1962 in Kingsport to the late, Stacy and Janie Vermillion Davis.

Susan was a loving and caring daughter, sister and aunt who enjoyed laughing and having a good time. She was especially fond of her nieces and nephews.

Her hobbies included reading, collecting unicorns and watching movies.

She was an employee of Wal-Mart where she had worked as a clerk for over twenty-six years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Junieta “Nee Nee” Derrick; brothers, Billy Frye and Eugene Hill; maternal grandparents, Clarence and Irene Vermillion; paternal grandparents, Willie and Elva Davis.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Connie Davis (John), Trish Compton (Mike); brother, Randy Davis; brother-in-law, Glenn Derrick; special friend, Misti Vermillion; several nieces and nephews and many good friends also survive.

A private Family Graveside Service will be conducted at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

The care of Susan Lynn Davis and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.