This is our hope for Shane Eric Stubblefield, who hastened to leave this earth (May 26) to be with the Heavenly Father and with those loved ones who preceded him in this life--yet not before writing a loving farewell to those he left behind. He is survived by his parents Jim and Nancy Stubblefield, his sister Andrea Rogers (Rick), two nieces, and numerous other relatives.

A graveside service to honor his memory will be held at 11:00 a.m. on July 15 at East Lawn Cemetery.