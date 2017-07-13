Robert Elliott Armbrister

He was born and raised in Max Meadows, Virginia and was the son of the late George Lee and Sarah Cardwell Armbrister. Elliott lived his adult life in Kingsport.

During World War II Elliott proudly served in the Marine Corps in Okinawa, Saipan and China. He was a member of the American Legion, Hammond Post 3 in Kingsport for 73 years, as well as a member of the Shriners and Masons for over 50 years. Elliott worked for Eastman for over 45 years in Food Services, retiring in 1985. There he made many lasting friendships that he enjoyed his whole life.

His community knew him as a tireless volunteer where he served as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader for Troop 250. He served for several years on the Kingsport Citizens Action Committee. After retirement he spent 22 years supporting Kingsport Meals on Wheels. He volunteered at Contact Concern for a period of years. At the age of 80, Elliott was recognized by Chevrolet and Tennessee State Soccer Association as their 1999 Parent Volunteer of the Year for his work with the Kingsport Youth Soccer Association.

Elliott was a loving servant of his Lord, family, community and country. He and Irene were charter members of Mafair United Methodist Church in Kingsport, which he faithfully served until his death.

His family recognized him as a special man that always made everyone feel welcome in his home and at his table. He loved his family dearly and sacrificed to meet the needs of all.

Elliott was preceded in death by his parents, wife; Irene Quillen Armbrister, daughter; Jennifer Carol Armbrister, sisters; Mamie Howery, Maude Duncan, Nina Jones, Roberta Armbrister, Reva Lee, and Virginia Gubser, brothers; George Armbrister and Edwin Armbrister.

He is survived by his daughter Jane Armbrister Harrison and husband Tad of Oxford, CT, son; Wayne Armbrister and wife Ann of Kingsport, sisters; Margaret Worsham and Helen Vaughan, brother; Herbert Armbrister, grandchildren; Andy Armbrister and wife Erica, Rachel Armbrister Schuman and husband Jon, Brooke Harrison Sullivan and

husband Kevin, Erin Armbrister and Renaldo Goodwin, Alli Armbrister Brogan and husband Tony, great grandchildren; Makyiah Goodwin, Drew Armbrister, Charlie Schuman, Zabian Goodwin, Addy Armbrister, Alex Schuman, Liam Sullivan, Declan Sullivan, Kellan Schuman and Abraham Brogan, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Mafair United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will follow immediately with Pastor Amy Probst officiating.

The graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Pallbearers include Richard Armbrister, George Lee, Jim Gubser, Gary Armbrister, James Armbrister, Bryan Mayer.

Memorials may be made to Mafair United Methodist Church, 1409 East Center St., Kingsport, TN 37664, and Kingsport Meals on Wheels, 301 Louis St. Kingsport, TN 37660.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Robert Elliott Armbrister.