Nannie Jane “Janie” McNew

She was preceded in death by her parents, Truman and Carrie Lee Bishop.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Edward McNew; three loving daughters, Rebecca Lynn McNew, Brenda Lee McNew, and Laura Beth McNew and husband, Pollo; along with four loving grandchildren, Jonathan Alex McNew, Nathaniel Scott McNew, Landen Cole McNew, and Elijah Daniel McNew; four loving brothers, J.T. Bishop, Glen Bishop and wife, Mary, Truman “Hoop” Bishop and wife, Phyllis, and William “Mack” Bishop; one loving sister, Carolyn Bishop, all of Duffield, VA; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be provided by Gate City Funeral Home on Saturday, July 15, 2017. They will receive family and friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with funeral services held at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Jimmy Hammonds officiating.

The burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, July 16, 2017 at Meredith Cemetery, Jasper, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

