Martha was born in Kingsport and resided here for most of her life. She attended various churches.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessee Bennett, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

Martha is survived by 2 sisters, Helen Collins of Kingsport, and Jackie Riolo and husband, Ken of Grand Island, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 1-2:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Earl Hulse officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Martha Ann Miller Bennett.