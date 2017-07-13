Erma Cleo Anderson

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Delpha Sluss; husband, Robert Anderson; daughter, Veronica Anderson Sexton; grandson, David Anderson; sister, Clara Ann McCown; grandson, Jimbob Sexton.

Erma is survived by her companion and soul mate of 31 years, Rick Tomlinson; two sons, Neil Anderson of the home, Ronald Anderson of Big Stone Gap; three daughters, Patricia Anderson and Kimberly Anderson of Big Stone Gap, VA, Pamela Sexton of the home; sister, Gay Bise; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home from 6 to 8 pm Friday July 14, 2017 with services beginning at 8 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Lee Stidham officiating. Burial will be at 2 pm Saturday July 15, 2017 at the Rose Cemetery, Sandy Ridge. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery.

Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia is in charge of arrangements.