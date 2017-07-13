She was born February 25, 1938 in Inglewood, CA to the late, Carroll and Lillian Stacia Byrd.

Doris was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She was a committed Christian who enjoyed studying her Bible and was an active member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church where she assisted in the nursery and V.B.S.

Mrs. Shelby’s hobbies included gardening, working in her flowers, sewing and taking care of injured and abandoned animals and birds. She was a “Meals on Wheels” volunteer and ministered in various area nursing homes.

Doris retired from Holston Valley Medical Center as an L.P.N. following sixteen years of service.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Margie Maxwell and uncle, Michael Byrd.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of sixty years, John Shelby; daughters, Denice Flowers (Bobby), Jerrie Jayne (Kenny); son, Jeff Shelby (Melissa); grandchildren, Christopher Flowers, Lee Cochran (Erik), Dani Larkins, Candice Larkins Fields (Adam), Tanner Shelby and Jacob Shelby; great-grandchildren, Parker Larkins, Sophia Cochran and Raylianna Fields; special nephews, William Maxwell (Carol) and Doug Maxwell (Robin) and their daughters Alexi and Kelli, Colin Maxwell; special niece, Anne Dawson (Randy) and their son William Dawson.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 am Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Bloomingdale Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 11:00 am with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating.

A Graveside and Committal Service will follow at the American Legion Cemetery, Big Stone Gap, VA. Deacons of Bloomingdale Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Doris’ honor be made to the Children’s Ministry of Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3220 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.

The care of Doris B. Shelby and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.