Branch proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from T.E.C. after over 35 years of service. Branch enjoyed fishing, hunting and loving on his grandbabies. He was of the Baptist faith and a minister of the gospel. Branch was a member of Vernon Heights Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy Bernard Morelock; his parents, H.W. and Margie Morelock; sisters, Lucille Morelock and Ola Crawford; and brothers, M.B. “Buck” Morelock. W.C. Morelock and Clyde Morelock.

Branch is survived by his daughter, Ava Osterman and husband, Mark of Gray; son, Aaron Morelock and wife, Jennifer of Gray; 4 grandchildren, Michael Osterman, Rachel Osterman, Alyssa Morelock and Jacob Morelock; sister, Dot Blankenbecler of Kingsport; and brother Steve Morelock of Rogersville.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jack Morelock officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2:00 pm at Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 pm.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Kyle Chase, Orgie Sherfey and David Cline.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Branch Morelock.