Billy Bruce Mills

He had been a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church since 1954 and a deacon and trustee. Bruce also served as Sunday School superintendent and teacher with 41 years of perfect attendance pen. He graduated from Hancock High School, attended U.T. College of Agriculture for two years. He married Lois Anderson May 1, 1947 and bought a farm in St. Clair Community of Hawkins County in 1953. To supplement his income, he was owner -operator of heavy equipment for 17 years, also property & causality insurance agent for 25 years. Mr. Mills was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Anderson Mills; daughter, Donna Carden; infant son, Dennis Mills; parents, Willis and Dollye Ferguson Mills; sister, Evelyn Greene; brother, Austin Mills.

Survivors include a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Saturday, July 15, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Don Davis and Rev. Dannie Bell officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 211 Mt. Zion Church Rd., Rogersville, TN 37857

