Beverly Diane Marshall

Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 PM Thursday at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral service will be conducted at 7 PM Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Billy Linkous and Evangelist Darrell Thacker officiating.

Graveside service with be conducted 11 AM Friday at the Elm Springs Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 to go in procession to the cemetery.

Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers.

To leave an online message for the Marshall family, please contact us at www.jfhonline.com

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Marshall family.