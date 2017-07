Visitation hours will be 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery with Rev. Mark Seal officiating. Pallbearers will be nephews.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family can make donations to Chesnut Grove Church Cemetery, 369 Castle Road, Eidson, TN 37731. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.