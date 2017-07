Robert was survived by his wife Renee Green and a special friend Serena Burdine.

A celebration of life service for Robert will be held at 12:30 pm on Friday, July 14, at Shades of Grace UMC. The service will be officiated by Pastor Will Shewey. Music will be provided by Oscar Harris.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Green Family.