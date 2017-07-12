Mary Ann Gannon

She was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Gannon, Jr.; her daughter, Mary Joann Ward; and her son, Michael Sean Gannon.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Karen Gannon-Massengill and husband, Wade Massengill; grandchildren, Jasper Gannon, Andy Ward, Matt Ward, Sarah Ward Rhoda, Ryan Gannon, Sean Gannon and Devon Gannon; and great-grandchildren, Reed Rhoda and McKinleigh Ward.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at St. Dominic Catholic Church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all who have loved her.

