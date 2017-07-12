Marlene Luella Manis

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Chris Brown and Rodney Barrett officiating.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10 am on Thursday, July 13, at the Babb Family Cemetery in Clinchport, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 8:30am to go in procession to the cemetery.

