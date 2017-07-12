She had been an office manager for a dental office.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Joyce Lyle Showalter.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Mike Giles; her sons, Tyler Giles of Norton, VA and Brent Giles of Charlotte, NC and her sister, Mary Helen Lawson (Kevin) of Big Stone Gap, VA.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 13, 2017, from 6:00-8:00pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W., Big Stone Gap, VA. Graveside services will be held at 11:00am on Friday, July 14, 2017, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens with Pastor Wayne Artrip officiating. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 to travel in procession to the cemetery.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Lisa Giles.