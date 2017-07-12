Jerry Bouchillon

A visitation will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm on Thursday, July 13, 2016 at First Baptist Church, Church Circle, Kingsport. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will immediately follow with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. A Graveside service will be 11 am on Friday, July 14, 2017 at East Lawn Cemetery with Clint Bouchillon, Andrew Bouchillon, Brandon Bouchillon, John Mark Bouchillon, Chris Holt, Joshua Holt and Carter Holt serving as pallbearers.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, contributions are made to the Rosemary Smith Cancer Assistance Fund, P.O Box 1069, Kingsport, TN 37662-9908. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Bouchillon family.