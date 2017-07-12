John Ransom Sullivan, 55, went to be with the Lord on June 29, 2017. He was born April 20th, 1962 in Nashville, Tn.

John moved to Kingsport at age 13 where his ready smile and athletic abilities gained him many life long friends. He graduated from Dobyns Bennet where he played for two years on the varsity baseball team. John spent three years at the University of South Florida before entering the workforce. He became a highly trained carpenter and many buildings in the Tri-Cities bare his handprint. Ransom was proudest of the work he performed on the Nashville Opera House known around the world as Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jimmy Ransom and Lucy Gibson; mother, Sue R. Sullivan.

Surviving him are his two daughters, Rachel and Katherine; sons, James, Peyton, and Noah; sisters, Phyllis Lackey, and Connie O'Connor; brother, Clay; father, John H.

