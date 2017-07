Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m., Thursday to go in procession to the graveside service.

An online guest register is available for the Jones family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Chastity Rae Jones.