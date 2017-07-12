Charles Robert Powers

A man of great faith, he spent his entire life honoring his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather (“Pop”), great-grandfather, uncle and friend to all who knew him.

Born on January 16, 1928 in Pineville, Kentucky, Charlie was the only son of Lillian Hollingsworth Powers and Wilford William Powers. After relocating to Knoxville, Charlie graduated from Old Knoxville High School. He joined the National Guard in 1947, then entered the active duty Army in 1948. He was called to service in the Korean War where he led his company of soldiers on a critical mission in recapturing lost territory. Days of intense fighting led to months of hospitalization where he recovered from shell-shock, paralysis and amnesia. He was of one of seven out of his entire company to survive the mission.

After the war, he married the love of his life, Neva Mitchell Powers following a three week courtship. They celebrated 64 years together in January. Charlie began his business ventures by owning and operating multiple parking venues in downtown Knoxville. He later enjoyed a successful career with AAA Rental Centers. Early retirement allowed him to live life to the fullest. The church was his heart and soul and he was a faithful member of West Park Baptist Church where he served in the Food Pantry ministry and cherished his dear friends in the Berean Class. He also loved traveling with friends and family, fishing, playing bridge, football weekends watching the Vols and above all, treasured time being the best “Pop” in the world to his beloved grandchildren.

Preceded in death by mother Lilian Hollingsworth Powers and father Wilford William Powers. Survived by loving wife Neva Mitchell Powers, daughter Kathy Powers Hall and husband Robert Peters Hall, grandson Robert Taylor Hall and wife Sally McKinney Hall, granddaughter Katherine Blaire Hall and fiancé William Kyle Mitchell, great-grandson Houston McKinney Hall, son-like nephew Douglas Lee Mitchell and wife Lisa Odom Mitchell.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 6:00 pm, Thursday, July 13, 2017 at West Park Baptist Church, 8833 Middlebrook Pike. Pastor Sam Polson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Family and friends will gather for a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2017 at Highland Memorial Cemetery Sutherland Avenue with full military honors conferred by the East Tennessee Veteran’s Honor Guard. Honorary pallbearers will be the Berean Class at West Park Baptist Church.

The family is most grateful for the kind and compassionate care extended by Dr. John Arnett, Park West Medical Staff, Ben Atchley Veteran’s Home and caregiver Shonda Simpson. The outpouring of love and support from West Park Baptist Church has been unsurpassed. Cbob.haharitable donations may be made in memory of Charlie Powers to West Park Baptist Church 8833 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923 or Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, who serve severely wounded veterans, 110 Tooweka Circle, Loudon, TN 37774. Click Funeral Home and Cremations – Middlebrook Chapel is serving the Powers Family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.clickfh.com