Beverly Diane Marshall

Mrs. Marshall was born in Kingsport, TN and was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. She was a member of the Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her father William T. (Jake) Richardson and mother-in-law Norma Jean Marshall.

Diane is survived by her husband Danny Marshall, daughter Kristie Dunn and husband Adam, grandchildren Matthew and Kirkland Dunn, mother Dorothy Calton Davis, step father Norman Davis and wife Melba, father-in-law Everett Marshall, brother Billy “BJ” Richardson and wife Stephanie, brother-in-law Roger Marshall and wife Waynette, niece Candace Marshall and daughter Adlee, nephews Ryan Marshall and wife Brandy and Brandon Richardson along with several cousins, aunts, uncles, and close friends.

Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 PM Thursday at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral service will be conducted at 7 PM Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Billy Linkous and Evangelist Darrell Thacker officiating.

Graveside service with be conducted 11 AM Friday at the Elm Springs Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 to go in procession to the cemetery.

Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers.

