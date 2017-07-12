Ben L. Booker

He was a man who knew how to enjoy life, was always appreciative, and was known to be kind and intelligent. He was born October 26, 1920 in Knoxville to Luther O. Booker and Ida Byrd Booker. Through his athletic ability and hard work he was able to overcome his childhood poverty and receive a college scholarship which changed his life and his family’s future forever.

He was a graduate of Young High School where he played basketball and football. He attended Caron-Newman College from 1939-1943 and graduated with a B.S. in Chemistry. While at Carson-Newman he played football during the 39, 40 and 41 seasons. There was no football in 1942. Ben was quarterback and defensive back all three years and played every play in every game for two years, and was called the 60 Minute Man by the news media. He also was the punter and captain in 1941. Ben played basketball for four years and was known for his unusual hoot-nanny shot. He was captain of the 1942 team. In 2012 he was inducted into the college’s Sports Hall of Fame.

May 1, 1943 he married his high school sweetheart, Geraldine Ford, and they moved to Rochester, NY where he worked for Eastman Kodak as a chemist. One year later he was sent to the new city of Oak Ridge to work on the Manhattan Project. In 1947 he moved his family to Kingsport where he spent the rest of his life. At Tennessee Eastman Company he worked in Quality Control, Research and Development. He retired in 1985.

He was a long time member of Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher.

After his retirement he enjoyed his mountain house in Linville, NC, golf, reading, his beach trips with his family and his many trips around the world, reaching four continents.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jerry Ford Booker; his sister, Dolores Booker Price; and his brother, Bill Booker.

Ben is survived by his 3 children, Don and Barbara Booker of Fernandina Beach, FL, Karen Booker of Nashville, TN, and Alan and Becky Booker of Greeneville, TN; four grandchildren, Chad and Stephanie Booker of San Mateo, CA, Ethan and Janet Booker of Washington DC, Maggie and Michael Bright of Washington DC, and Emily Booker of Knoxville, TN; and 7 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to Helen Arnold and the entire staff of Asbury Place.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7:00 pm at Asbury Place Baysmont.

The graveside service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park with The Rev. Thomas Phillips officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to Carson-Newman University, https://community.cn.edu/pages/give, Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 213 Colonial Heights Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663, or to the Salvation Army, 505 Dale Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.

