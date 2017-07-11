Slonia M. Winstead

She was a member of Chesnut Grove Baptist Church in Hancock County. She retired from JP Stevens Cotton Mill in Kingsport.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” Winstead and Lillie Winstead; sister, Ethel Lawson; brothers, Luther and James David Winstead.

Survivors include her sister, Inez Campbell of Kingsport; brothers, Robert (Joyce) Winstead of Rogersville, Marshall Winstead of Kingsport, BW (Pauline) Winstead of Kingsport, Eugene (Mary Jo) Winstead of Morristown, and Carl Winstead of Sneedville; several nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends. She was like a mother to all her brothers and sisters.

Special thank you to Holston Manor Nursing Home for the special care they gave to our sister.

Visitation hours will be 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery with Rev. Mark Seal officiating. Pallbearers will be nephews.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family can make donations to Chesnut Grove Church Cemetery, 369 Castle Road, Eidson, TN 37731. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.