Marlene Luella Manis

Marlene enjoyed spending time with family especially her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She was a faithful Christian and enjoyed listening to gospel hymns and studying the bible; she once said “there is nothing more important than God and family”.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elva Babb; infant son, Jeffrey Dwight Manis; brothers, Leon, Perry, Luke, Phillip, Kay Babb; sisters, Brenda Babb, Darlene Bruner, Glenna Wheat, and Joyce Bowser.

Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, Morrison Manis; sons, Tim Manis and Michael Manis; daughters, Darla Scott and husband Randy, Nicki Bear and husband Kenny; grandchildren, Matthew and Reed Scott, Breanna Leroy, and Clara Manis; great-grandchildren, Seth, Nathaniel, Emmanuel, Kaylee, Mason, Bentley and Noah; brother, Jack Babb; sisters, Ruth Arnold and husband Virgil, Marcella Cavin and husband Raymond; brother-in-law, Don Browser; sister-in-laws, Bonnie Babb and Clenise Babb; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Chris Brown and Rodney Barrett officiating.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10 am on Thursday, July 13, at the Babb Family Cemetery in Clinchport, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 8:30am to go in procession to the cemetery.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Manis family.